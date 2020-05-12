COVID-19 side affects
Driving to my "once every 10 days" trip to the grocery store, I notice the piles of lawn debris. Residents have finally had the time to get all their yard work done!
My thoughts wander then to other COVID-19 "side effects":
… creative ways neighbors have connected with neighbors through music, sidewalk drawings, window artwork.
... family connections strengthened by an increase in time together (or lack of.)
... an awakening to how important and demanding the responsibility of teaching children is and can be, in a classroom let alone virtually.
... positive involvement by public services (fire, law enforcement, utilities) in celebrating lifetime milestones.
... stepping up by relative strangers to assist, feed and watch out for other strangers.
... respect for and recognition of the value of clerks, aides, nurses, custodians, fast food workers and the like.
... cleaner air, cleaner water presenting us with an awareness of how even a short-lived change in habits can make such a HUGE difference in our habitat! Just think what a difference a lifetime of habit change would make. Maybe the world should "shut down" every year for 30 days!
The consequences of this pandemic are very serious, but the side affects are priceless.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar
