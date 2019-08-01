10 questions
To those people who lean/prefer/vote Republican, I have a short and simple “yes or no” questionnaire for you:
1. Is it okay to insult?
2. Is it okay to name call?
3. Is it okay to disparage the handicap or deceased?
4. Is it okay to encourage violence and hate?
5. Is it okay to not follow the law?
6. Is it okay to not pay your creditors?
7. Is it okay to lie?
8. Is it okay to persecute people for their beliefs?
9. Is it okay to marginalize people not like you?
10. Is it okay to cheat on your spouse?
If you answered “no” to all or most of these questions, my next question is how in the he** can you continue to support the person who holds the office of president of the United States? Is this person really representative of your beliefs and desires? Can you honestly separate the man's behaviors from the office he holds? I believe one is not exclusive of the other. He brings disgrace to the office he holds — and to the country (my country— born and raised!) it represents.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar
