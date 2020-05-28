Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 6:22 pm
Traverse City, MI
Governor reopen lines look similar to DNR baiting lines — thought it would show a straight line through the center of the knot?
Dan Roux
Lewiston, Michigan
