Language and adoption
I’m wondering why it was necessary to include “adoptive" father in your photo on Feb. 13. As a parent who adopted my daughter, I found it hurtful and offensive. A father and a mother are a father and a mother and need no qualifier. It’s a lifelong “forever” honored charge, whether biological or adoptive. No less commitment. No less love. Words matter.
After reading about “positive adoption language,” I committed myself annually to talk to my daughter’s preschool and elementary classes with hopes of educating children on the importance of their words. I hoped someone, out of not knowing better, would ask my daughter who her “real” mother was implying that the adoptive parent is not “real.” It’s less harmful to ask who your “birthmother” is instead of your “real” mother. Everyone is real in the adoption triangle and we must use terms that give dignity to all.
Twenty three years later, I met a now grown-up preschooler from my daughter's class. He spoke of the impact on his 4-year-old self and said he thought about the importance of words differently after that visit. As a former kindergarten teacher, I was thrilled and amazed. Thank you for thinking about this in future articles/captions.
Sue Ann Round
Traverse City
