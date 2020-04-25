Gardening is essential
When our governor ordered to prohibit us Michiganders to get plants and seeds from large nurseries and garden centers, she is going "too far." Some of us depend on our individual home gardens for our organic vegetables such as peas, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots — food to get us through the winters up north!! "These businesses are essential" to us!!
Gov. Whitmer, please change the current executive order immediately to allow nurseries and garden centers to remain open to us Michiganders.
Brian Roubal
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.