Accessibility downtown
My wife and I both use walkers to get around. We have lived in Traverse City for 20 years. We used to enjoy going to downtown Traverse City for shopping and entertainment. But now that we are in this physical walking situation, it is almost impossible to find handicapped parking. The parking garages are too far from the shopping/entertainment areas. Traverse City has increased bike riding downtown. They have increased the number of crosswalks. The city seems to have totally forgotten that some of us who are handicapped would also like the opportunity to enjoy downtown. Increase the number of handicapped parking spaces.
Arnold Roth
Traverse City
Commented
