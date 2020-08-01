Friend cares about community
I am very proud to say that Beth Friend has been a colleague of mine for many years with both of us being township supervisors.
She cares deeply about her community and her care and concern has proven her commitment not only to East Bay Township residents but the community as a whole. She is in tune with the pulse of the residents of East Bay Township. Your vote for Beth for East Bay Township supervisor means positive plans and accomplishments for the future.
Karen Rosa
Traverse City
