Constitutional bedrock
In her May 16 letter to the editor, Carolyn Priest refers to the word "God" in the U.S. Constitution when in fact the word "God" doesn't appear in that document. She also states that the framers of the constitution wanted "no particular religion ... to be imposed."
Knowing the disastrous history of religion in Europe and the new world, the framers of the constitution wanted an unapproachable wall between religion and the state.
The framers of the constitution understood "We the People" as the secular power that gives authority to the document, and God is never mentioned.
In the Bill of Rights, in the all-important and most powerful First Amendment, the very first right mentioned is the freedom of and from religion. Note that religion includes Muslin, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, etc. Christianity, being a religion, cannot be incorporated into our secular form of government.
Crossing the barrier between religion and the state often has resulted in internal strife and great upheaval within a country since religion can create unbridled and hateful acts against those of other religions and races.
Hence, concepts such as God, the soul, heaven and hell are personal beliefs and not a basis of government. The people is the bedrock upon which rests the U.S. Constitution.
Edward Rom
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.