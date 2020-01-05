Well regulated militia
Here's the real Second Amendment reality check off.
The first one is a biggie: “A well regulated militia...” In other words, you must be in a uniform to own a gun.
Second, the NRA must change its name to NPA (National Pistol Association) or NMGA (National Machine Gun Association).
Third, gun manufacturing must be limited to 18th century technology when the Ten Commandments (Oops, the Bill of Rights) were passed. Only black powder, flint-lock guns can be owned.
And, fourth, when guns are so available, fear results and a person steps back from others, locks his door and . . . buys a gun. The symmetry cannot be denied. There is but one thing left to do. Pistols and rapid-fire guns must be eliminated.
Edward Rom
Traverse City
