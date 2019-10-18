Preserve neighborhoods
Even looking away you cannot miss the ugliness that is becoming Traverse City, fueled by avarice and so decaying from the inside out.
We miss seeing it as the city changes, slow apace, often with irritating inconveniences piled on one another and one after another.
Those from nearby sister cities know the distressing change as if intuitively. The instant nod of recognition, the words now reduced to a sad, pure, non-verbal communication.
A seemingly last hope for what has now become the Carnival City of the North is the neighborhoods.
Lean towards preserving the neighborhoods.
Edward Rom
Traverse City
