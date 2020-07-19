Double whammy
We are facing two crises that are interwoven and accelerating: coronavirus and climate change.
It's not enough to treat and/or vaccinate against the virus; we need to find the causes. Scientists have now determined COVID-19, SARS and other viruses have zoonomic origin — i.e. they jump from animals to humans. Scientists also warn of mutations and further pandemics if we don’t learn from this.
Many causes of the climate crisis also enable the virus. These include massive deforestation, which forces closer interaction between humans and wild animals, extractive industries with their destructive roads and despoiled earth, industrial farming that depletes and poisons the soil, factory “farming" of animals with its myriad of problems including overuse of chemicals like antibiotics, pollution of air and water and even worse, ignorance and disdain for science.
Everything is connected. If we don't realize and accept this, our choices become destructive for humans and the rest of the Earth. We need the common good for our common home.
Thomas Berry said, “ You cannot have well people on a sick planet." We have a very sick planet with lots of sick people. It will take everyone to help find the cure, and better yet the prevention, to both our crises.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.