Dams and the climate crisis
Thank you, Record-Eagle, for covering flooding and sewage contamination in Traverse City and the dam failures in Midland. Both were caused by failures to maintain infrastructure, exacerbated by the climate crisis. Both demand immediate attention.
The Midland dam failures were predicted years ago. Inspections turned up major deficiencies that were never addressed. Traverse City has had stormwater flowing into the bay for years, and budgeted for repairs and replacement of aging pipes, but implementation keeps getting delayed. We also have a dam at Union Street that needs repairs. Removing the dams upstream on the Boardman/Ottoway River resulted in more pressure as water rushes downstream. Money was allocated for repairs; this needs to be done now, before we incur serious consequences.
Climate scientists predict 40 percent more precipitation in our area in coming years. Are we preparing for that? Our leadership needs to factor in both hazards and opportunities in future planning. We need proactive ordinances and should not allow developers to dictate policies. Protecting the natural river with setbacks should be prioritized. A moratorium on all construction projects along the river would give time for research, and set standards to protect our precious water resources.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
Support for Philpott
How important is it that we teach our children how to take care of Mother Earth? They will have to live through the future we left them.
They can look to people like Dr. Nicola Philpott, who has a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology. As president of Westwoods PTO, she coordinated a solar project to raise funds for a solar array — a great learning tool for the students and that will save the school money. She will continue this type of effort as a member of the Cherryland Electric Board.
Make your Cherryland Electric vote be for the children.
Monica Evans
Honor
