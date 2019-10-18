Climate vote
With the climate crisis as the biggest threat to all of us, I want representatives on the Traverse City Commission who will build the community necessary for sustainability and put protection of what sustains us above profits for a few. Protection of our bay and river, our urban forest and economic and social justice for all who live and work here is essential.
That is why I am voting for Carruthers, Putnam and Mair — all of whom have demonstrated an understanding of the climate problems and have already worked to protect the environment that sustains us.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
