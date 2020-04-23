Leadership
Every day, as more people die of COVID-19, President Trump’s failures as a leader become more obvious. His disregard of his own scientists is outrageous. President Trump heartlessly and carelessly put his political goals ahead of Americans suffering and dying. He dithered; we are paying the price.
In Michigan, his failure to act decisively hurts those already left behind: people working low income jobs, those lacking health insurance, small business owners. Bailouts for corporate giants do little for northern Michigan.
Let’s support Gov. Whitmer who, like governors in both parties, makes smart but difficult decisions, putting the health of Michiganders first and creating a state that will be open for COVID-19-free business sooner.
Thanks to those on the front lines for all they do. But they deserve more than thanks. Sen. Gary Peters has proposed a “Heroes Fund” to ensure that our essential workers receive hazard pay through the year’s end. He is advocating for additional protective gear and urging the administration to allow veterans and Supplemental Security Income recipients to receive automatic stimulus checks.
We need to support those in Michigan and in Congress who are working so hard to offset the president’s disastrous lack of leadership.
James Rodgers
Charlevoix
