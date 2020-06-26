Proud of protests
A wonderful sight greeted me as I drove into downtown Petoskey recently. Demonstrators lined U.S. 31 holding signs demanding justice and emphasizing that Black Lives Matter while passing cars honked their support. Then, I read about “hundreds” of people demonstrating in Charlevoix so that the brutal, unnecessary killing of George Floyd will never be repeated. I was proud of my community.
In contrast, in Washington, D.C., police in riot gear cleared peaceful protesters for an unnecessary photo op. But the show force, not the photo op, was the real point of the clearance. Our leadership exploited the Bible, a church and the police to demonstrate what they are willing to do to control us, the country’s law-abiding citizens.
A video of a 9-year-old in Seattle screaming after a police officer pepper sprayed his face and the killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta emphasized that police departments must be rebuilt.
The police must enforce the law with minimum violence and maintain order while protecting every citizen, regardless of color. That means: better training, removing military-style weapons and stormtrooper-like protective gear and shedding the arrogant, too-often racist attitudes that impede effective policing and damage the reputations of good policemen and women.
James Rodgers
Charlevoix
