Mental health hearing
Licensed professional counselors throughout Michigan are facing the possibility of a drastic reduction in what we are allowed to do if the proposed changes by the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau of Professional Licensing go through. This would likely result in a radical decline of mental health services available to our community at a time when it is well known that we need MORE services, not LESS. There has been no documented impact study completed on how these proposed changes might influence the well-being of this state but a conservative estimate is that more than 150,000 children, teens and adults would lose their access to a mental health counselor. The number is likely closer to a half million. And we are talking about a very vulnerable portion of the population that cannot afford to pay for mental health counseling out of their very limited budgets.
I ask each and every person to contact your legislators and Gov. Whitmer to STOP this effort and instead support the very all-inclusive House Bill No. 4325. Please do it before Oct. 3, as there is a hearing in Lansing on Oct. 4. I will be there.
Jana Rockne
Traverse City
