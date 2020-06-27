Policies exploit essential workers
Benzie Bus and Senior Resources delivered extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drivers obtained and delivered prescriptions and groceries. They get folks to doctor appointments. Senior Resources delivers meals and visits home-bound clients. Folks get fresh meals at the Gathering Place.
Their employees made this transition seamless. Benzie Bus and Senior Resources management balanced, furloughed and innovated, keeping COVID cases low. They prioritize taxpayers and employees, providing hazard pay.
Most celebrate heroic efforts to expand service despite a virus with budgets in mind. In Benzie County no good deed involving “taxpayer dollars” goes unpunished.
Benzie County Board of Commissioners refused hazard pay for first responders. Benzie Bus or Senior Resources should not follow such thoughtless “leadership." The notion that all essential workers get hazard pay or none do, regardless of employer, is wrong. Commissioners wrongly bully Benzie Bus and Senior Resources. While TV ads praise “essential” workers, they don't pay rent or buy food. Praise with no reward is “a handful of ‘gimme’ and a mouthful of ‘much obliged.’”
Such policy exploits the workers we need to thank. It interferes with an employer’s effort to reward excellence. Such shenanigans reek of greed and injustice.
Mary Robling
Frankfort
