Guns of war on our streets
In the 1930s the National Firearms Act set a bar for weapons that were tools of organized crime, such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and silencers. This was done by making them illegal to own, except under strict circumstances, mandatory registration and a stiff tax. In the case of machine guns, the tax was $200 in 1934 dollars. Today, adjusted for inflation, that would be around $3,600!
Since that legislation 85 years ago, weapons manufacturers have come up with other deadly devices designed to kill and cripple combatants during war: tools like the AR-15 and AK-47. These high velocity, rapid-fire weapons were not designed for target shooting or hunting animals, but for destroying people quickly and catastrophically. They are routinely being used to kill American citizens in schools, theaters and shopping malls — thanks to decades of regulatory resistance and industry lobbying, particularly by the NRA.
It’s time for a major reset and retire this gear from civilian life, just as we have done with grenades and other deadly devices. This has nothing to do with the Second Amendment, but is merely a macho, irresponsible and mercenary money scheme. Beto O’Rourke is right.
Phil Robinson
Roscommon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.