Vote for Philpott
Cherryland Electric Co-op leadership is stagnant, the co-op's agenda bogged down. A fresh sense of purpose and renewed commitment to 21st century energy goals are available via this year's election to the board. Please cast your vote by June 9 for Nicola Philpott. She will help refocus Cherryland on stronger renewable energy goals and a better deal for small-scale solar projects, one of several areas the current board has turned its back on. Make a difference and vote at Cherryland's web site.
Michael Roberts
Traverse City
