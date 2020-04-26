Sheriffs and restrictions
I assumed our sheriff would use common sense enforcing the stay-at-home restrictions put in to protect our public health.
Most people disagreed with some of them. It’s easy to criticize someone making hard decisions. A letter from the sheriff to the governor expressing his concerns would have been fine. But a letter to the media seems unfair and unwise.
Do the sheriffs want no restrictions or do they want to make the restrictions? I’d already planned on using my 9.9 Suzuki to go fishing. I assumed my sheriff would use common sense.
Gary Risbridger
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.