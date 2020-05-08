Program abuse
Is anyone else disgusted at the recent government Paycheck Protection loan program’s failure to help many of the smaller businesses and people it was designed to?
It is still happening even in the second round of these loans. I am not sure what is more disheartening, the incompetence of the government to safeguard against the overreaching billion-dollar companies (think Shake Shack) taking millions of dollars designed to help smaller businesses or the lack of integrity of those huge companies to take the money. Some companies have been shamed into giving the money back, but the government is not disclosing which companies even got the money so we can fully understand the scope of the abuse.
What would truly make America great again would be all of us pulling together instead of grabbing what you can, just because you think you can. Government can do good things for its people; it just takes the integrity and competence to do it right. Sometimes that means putting the “people” above the huge donors that helped you get elected. Will we do something about it, or have we just come to expect it? We truly get what we deserve either way.
Blake Ringsmuth
Traverse City
