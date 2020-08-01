Supports Smits
Managing Grand Traverse County surface water is a major problem this year. With high water levels and significant rainfall our drainage system is ineffective. This is a complex problem that requires real engineering experience.
Andy Smits is the only candidate with both an engineering degree and professional status. He has the depth of knowledge to fix these problems now. With almost 40 years of experience working in Grand Traverse County, Andy is the best choice for our next drain commissioner. Now is the time for a real engineer.
Dan Riehl
Traverse City
