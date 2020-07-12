Unequal suffrage
One-hundred years. It is time to again celebrate women’s suffrage in our country.
Sadly, we Native American Indian women cannot celebrate the 100th anniversary of American women winning the right to vote. We were not included in this momentous privilege until 1962.
The Snyder Act of 1924 granted Native Americans U.S. citizenship and the right to vote. However, Native Americans were still prevented from participating in elections because the Constitution left it up to the states to decide who had the right to vote. After the passage of the 1924 American Indian citizenship bill, it took 38 years for all 50 states to allow Native Americans to vote in 1962. (Library of Congress, USA)
Native American Indian voting rights weren’t secured in all states until the last state, Utah, was forced through numerous lawsuits to allow Native Americans to vote in 1962. (NATIVE AMERICAN VOTING RIGHTS COALITION & NATIVE AMERICAN RIGHTS FUND)
Jessica A. Rickert
Traverse City
