Troubling route
The recent Elk Rapids Village Council vote on the in-town TART Trails route proves again that the residents of Elk Rapids are the least respected and valued resource we have. Just consider the following:
1. Reliance on bad engineering: among other things, the engineer never visited the route during the busy summer season.
2. A vote by an advisory group was stacked with nonresidents
3. A petition/survey signed by 40 residents did not favor the route for safety reasons and preferred the already existing U.S. 31 bike route through the village.
4. This route was already decided upon with a top-down decision before any public input. Just ask Networks Northwest or past DDA presidents.
Unfortunately, we live in a village where the definition of government transparency lies somewhere between dusk and dawn. Perhaps our motto going forward shouldn't be "We're Open Come Visit" but "Keep Quiet, Pay Your Taxes and Don't Forget to Shop Local."
Howard Richter
Elk Rapids
