Just the facts
Your "Just The Facts" should be titled "Just The Partial Facts." Your readers, and the voters in this state, need more information to evaluate the risks they face and how well our leadership deals with the current pandemic. The public needs and deserves to know the ages of the persons who died from the virus, what, if any, other conditions they suffered at the time they contracted the virus, and what their living conditions were — i.e. were they living in a nursing home, homeless or living in a densely or sparsely populated area.
America is founded on the principle that governments rule by the consent of the governed and Americans are more than willing to risk their lives and fortunes to serve the country during other crises. But they must be persuaded that these sacrifices are necessary. I don't know if Gov. Whitmer squanders resources and cripples the state's economy to protect those who don't require protection and makes it more difficult to protect those who are in more need of protection or if her plans are sound. She must justify her actions using the facts and the press should disseminate the facts. Otherwise this will become another issue that further divides the population.
Jim Ribby
Rapid City
