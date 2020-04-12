Feathery friends
Rooster overpopulation is a huge area of concern in the realm of animal rescue. Many people are indiscriminately buying baby chicks — 50 percent of whom statistically will mature into (unwanted) roosters. Many people also do not understand the amount of work that is needed to care for chickens, in all types of weather conditions. Sometimes costly veterinary care is needed, just like with other companion animals. This amounts to hundreds of thousands of unwanted roosters across the country annually, peaking in the months following seasonal chick sales.
The rate of rooster placement for animal shelters is dismal — only a very tiny percentage ever find a home, which means the vast majority of these birds will be dead before their first year. In light of the nearly universal acceptance that companion animal overpopulation can only be resolved through adoption rather than breeding and buying, I urge the public to apply the same principle to the lives of chickens — all of whom have the same need for shelter, care and companionship and who suffer similarly when they are discarded.
For those seeking chicken companions, there are thousands of wonderful hens and roosters in need. Please visit sanctuaries.org or adoptabirdnetwork.com to find your next feathery friend.
Katrina Reimer
Peaceable Kingdom Microsanctuary
Charlevoix
