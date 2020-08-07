Consider the subs
I am a Traverse City Area Public Schools substitute teacher and am frequently called to stand in for staff teachers who are ill. I asked a TCAPS representative if there were any provisions for subs who contract COVID-19, and was told no and to contact their hiring agency WillSub. WillSub's human resource contact said there would be no provisions for sub teachers getting ill from COVID.
What could possibly compel an individual, with no safety net or hazard pay, to stand in for a teacher whose home room just infected them with COVID? Who is looking out for the subs? Who is looking out for the kids' education?
Thomas Rappleye
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.