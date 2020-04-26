Sheriffs' message
The noise coming from the quartet of NW Michigan sheriffs this week was not sweet music. It was dangerously off-key, and the message was tone-deaf and irresponsible. The message signaled a green light that it is okay to disregard what the governor is asking us to do to control the COVID-19 spread.
It also indicated that each sheriff would decide which part of the governor’s order is worth enforcing. What a great example to give. How ironic they think the governor overstepped her authority, but they have the authority to not enforce executive orders.
And the talk about protecting civil liberties? How does that work with those who think civil liberties means they can do what ever they want? What about the civil liberties of those who want protection from the reckless behavior of others?
Hopefully, the sheriffs saw photos of the demonstration in Lansing. Folks exercising their civil liberties to infect or be infected; in defiance of the governor’s basic order to exercise social distancing and wear masks. Exhibit 1 to why the latest order was needed. The sheriffs should pray that the reckless and dangerous behavior in Lansing doesn’t take root in our/their counties.
Peter Raphael
Maple City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.