How do kids learn?
Babies’ brains are developed by varied experiences in the first five years. By watching, hearing, being loved, held and read to. Children don’t come with a manual. Research shows that parents are important teachers.
Leelanau parenting programs can’t serve all families. The early childhood proposal will increase these groups. This is not childcare! It’s an activity that can include home visits, professionally guided play groups. Parents attend with their child, joining mother parents, and it’s free to families that want to learn.
Healthy families make our community stronger! Vote on Nov. 5 for early childhood!
Peg Ramsdell
Northport
