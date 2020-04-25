Unintended consequences
I wish we would stop politicizing the pandemic. The media does more harm when broad conclusions are made about who is and who is not complying with executive orders. There are always individuals on the fringes, left and right. Most of us are staying home and staying safe and, yes, we are worrying about the economy. We must think in both terms. Safety should trump economics, but I still believe we can and should consider both.
Is it essential that my lawn get cut? No, but most people would agree the landscaper can do this while maintaining social distance.
Is it essential that construction is completed? No, but the roofers, plumbers, electricians, excavators and others can safely work while maintaining social distance.
Is it essential that my 95-year-old mother who lives in an independent living residence get her hair washed in the non-public room labeled “salon”? Of course not. However, we have taken every bit of joy, dignity and routine from her. It saddens me to hear her increasing confusion and disorientation due to the lack of a normal routine and socialization.
Enforce orders to maintain safety and consider the unintended consequences of highly restrictive orders.
Diane Radloff
Traverse City
