Appreciates Smits' problem solving
I am voting to elect Andy Smits for county drain commissioner.
I have known Andy for more than 30 years and have worked with him at the engineering company he grew with his family. He has the ability to think outside the box to solve any problem. Andy has served on two county boards and has been a City Housing commissioner for 10 years.
He has also been active as a Cub Scout leader. I recognize the dedication of those serving in scouting and know that quality, along with Andy’s intelligence and capability, are what we need in government.
Barbara Quinlan
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.