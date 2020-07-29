Supporting Smits for drain commissioner
Andy Smits is the only rational choice for drain commissioner. He holds degrees and certifications in engineering and wastewater management and is probably one of the most talented hydrogeologists I have had the pleasure of working with over my 25-plus year legal career.
He has a strong work ethic and is a dedicated public servant serving our community as a member and chair of the Traverse City Housing Commission. Andy’s combination of education, experience and public service ethic makes him the only rational choice for our next drain commissioner.
Joseph Quandt
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.