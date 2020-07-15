Thoughts on reform
I have some thoughts about changing police policies.
First we need to change the laws. We incarcerate more citizens than any civilized country in the world. That has to stop.
Stop the war on drugs. Police should not be involved with domestic drug enforcement. I am not saying drugs are good, but it should not be a crime. Do people have the right to pursue happiness? If people want help, the health care system should be the one to help. You know if they do not want help, there is nothing you can do to stop them from taking drugs.
Police need to stop pulling people over in their car or on the street for no good reason: with car imperfections, lights out, cracked lights, mufflers, etc., minor traffic violations, drinking then walking home or riding a bike or because the color of their skin, etc.
Police should not interfere with citizens unless they are inferring with somebody else’s civil rights.
Police have a hard job with not enough pay. This world we live in is run by lawyers and the more stupid laws, the more money for them. And the police don't make the laws; they enforce them.
Jim Purkiss
Mesick
