Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.