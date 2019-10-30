Commission endorsements
Woman 2 Woman TC is a local organization that advances women’s equity in all aspects of society. Based on statements provided by four candidates for TC City Commission on the issues we advocate for — including issues that directly impact women and families (public education, civil rights, women’s health, ending gerrymandering, gun control, climate change) — we endorse the candidacies of Amy Shamroe, Christie Minervini, Ashlea Walter and Katy Bertodatto.
These four candidates have impressive track records in work and volunteerism in this community. It is exciting to see these four accomplished women step forward to run for office and be willing to serve.
Linda J. Proffitt
Secretary and treasurer for Woman 2 Woman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.