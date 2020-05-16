Spirituality and society
Some in our society want to remove the word “God” from the Constitution. The ACLU’s true agenda is to create a fully secular society!
Our Founding Fathers encouraged spirituality in our society. They stated that only a moral society or “God” fearing society could meet the demands of individual freedom! What the fathers did want was that no particular religion was to be imposed.
It is interesting that a recent letter to the editor stated that the Constitution should be changed so that our president would be elected by popular vote. It is interesting to note that Jefferson wrote “The Constitution is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist or shape into any form they please.”
Carolyn Priest
Traverse City
