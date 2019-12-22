Dark clothing
Advice to pedestrians and bicyclists: Wear light-colored clothing!
Recently at around 6:45 in the rain and sloppy dark, I was driving very slowly to the dog groomer. Someone crossed State Street in the middle of the block, in front of me. I would have hit this person except for the white bag they carried! And on my way home, I was driving very slowly down Front Street when I noticed a bicycle reflector. The rider had dark clothing and the bicycle was a dark color. Again, a lucky escape for both of us.
Please use uncommon sense and protect yourself by following safety rules and wearing light-colored clothing!!
Linnea Priest
Traverse City
