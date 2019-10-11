Chemical use
I want to thank Andrew Milliron and the journalist who wrote the article in last Sunday's paper. While they didn't go into great detail about weed killers and the use of them, the message is there! Our beautiful 23-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer last year. We need to wake up regarding the use of chemicals in our environment.
We have had our lawn sprayed in the past and we live in a subdivision. They spray numerous houses on the same day. Then the chemicals become airborne and hang like a cloud for hours after. It is less cost effective for the chemical makers to settle the lawsuits than remove it from our shelves. The EPA has ignored the studies showing how bad this is.
While we can't be 100 percent sure how she got it, we are seeing an increase in younger generation getting this disease. In the article, it states that the early cases were people working as landscapers or in agriculture industry — that was the assumption. That assumption is wrong. Is it really worth a green lawn?
Denise and Douglas Price
Traverse City
