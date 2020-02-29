Firing the messenger
I know you are getting tired of anti-Trump tirades in the letters section, but this latest travesty is both terrifying and indicative of the depth of corruption in this administration. Forget the millions that Trump is making off the taxpayers every day. Forget that most of his cronies are either in jail or on their way to prison.
When Trump heard that congressional leaders were given a classified briefing on Russian’s continued illegal interference on Trump’s behalf, Trump did not call for increased election security. He did not call Vladimir Putin to tell him to knock it off. He did not call for meaningful sanctions against the perpetrators. He didn’t even call for re-naming Russian dressing!
No, he fired the messenger, Acting NSA Director McGuire, and replaced him with a campaign contributor with absolutely no experience in the field. None. Nada. Zip. By naming this guy “Acting Director,” Trump circumvents congressional vetting. In fact, many of Trump’s “appointees” have the word “Acting” in front of their title, thereby keeping Congress out of the loop.
Trump didn’t learn squat from his impeachment and fake Senate trial. As long as the money rolls in, he just doesn’t care.
Gary S. Powell
Traverse City
