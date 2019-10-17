Childhood services millage
I am 72 years old. I appreciate Leelanau County Senior Services. As I recall when senior services was first funded by the BOC in 1975, it did not have specifically designed, ready-to-implement programs, but over time developed, modified and implemented a variety of valuable health related services for seniors. Its first millage passed in 2002 and is now funded at .32 mil.
I will vote yes for .235 mil for the early childhood services on Nov. 5. If funded, it also will be fine-tuned to meet the needs of our kids as the senior millage does for older residents.
Matthew Posner
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.