I am 72 years old. I appreciate Leelanau County Senior Services. As I recall when senior services was first funded by the BOC in 1975, it did not have specifically designed, ready-to-implement programs, but over time developed, modified and implemented a variety of valuable health related services for seniors. Its first millage passed in 2002 and is now funded at .32 mil.

I will vote yes for .235 mil for the early childhood services on Nov. 5. If funded, it also will be fine-tuned to meet the needs of our kids as the senior millage does for older residents.

Matthew Posner

Suttons Bay

