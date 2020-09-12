Do the right thing and wear a mask
Opponents to mask wearing declare a “violation of rights.” Some brandish knives or guns at store employees or customers resulting in assault charges and jail time, which seems more restrictive to freedom than a mask. Does this legal consequence not occur to them? Will they accept consequences to make a point?
One person’s rights end where the next person’s rights begin. Maintaining a 6-foot separation and wearing a mask reduce the spread of COVID-19. While someone might be a symptom free virus carrier, the virus posses a health threat for many.
How is mask wearing different from public health laws? Seat belt laws exist because they save lives. Folks can still drive and travel. Wearing a mask doesn't prevent someone from shopping. Secondhand smoke harms non-smokers, resulting in laws prohibiting smoking in public establishments. Your right to smoke ends when smoke invades a non-smoker's space. Stores post “No shirt, no shoes, no service” signs. Folks don't yell or brandish weapons because wearing clothes violates their rights. A mask is another article of clothing. How did this health compliance become a divisive issue?
Out of compassion for others, please wear a mask. Make it fun - “Does this make my face look fat?”
Deborah Porter
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.