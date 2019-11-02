Alert! Residents of Leelanau Township and the village: You are not voting on a sewer tax.
You are voting to approve a proposed charter to create a Northport/Leelanau Sewer District that gives three non-elected individuals the full power to tax you up to 0.40 mills, and your vote also gives the full authority to sell or lease the sewage facility, the lands involved, within or without its territorial limits and to write sewer ordinances and regulations. Any of these powers could significantly increase your usage fees for its lifetime. Vote no! See Article 4 of the Charter.
Marie Porter
Leelanau Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.