Vote for Philpott

I am voting for Nicola Philpott, Ph.D., BSc, for Cherryland Electric Co-op Board of Directors because I believe her impressive background and steadfast dedication to mitigating climate change make her the best and most qualified candidate.

I have witnessed her passion in action as a parent at Westwoods Elementary, where she is PTO president.

Last year, she led the Westwoods Solar Project, raising more than $24,000 within only five months to fund the installation of 32 solar panels on school grounds for educational and environmental purposes.

If you are a Cherryland Co-op member, please go to the website and vote for Nicola!

Samantha Pomranky

Traverse City

