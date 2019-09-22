No more opera
On Oct. 12, opera enthusiasts across the world will be looking forward to the start of the Met Opera HD season, but not its fans in Traverse City. After a run of over 10 years, the Met will go dark at the State Theatre, following many months of rumor and innuendo.
I share the disappointment of Traverse City opera fans. The State Theatre is an ideal venue to enjoy an art form that is otherwise unavailable to most of us. Many fans made a day of it, enjoying the opera and frequenting local restaurants and shops afterward.
Importantly, I’m disturbed by the lack of candor and transparency demonstrated by Michael Moore and his board. To this day, there has been no formal announcement of the decision to terminate the Met Opera series, nor any rationale for doing so. No effort was made to invite opera enthusiasts to participate in finding viable solutions to the theater’s scheduling issues.
The State’s opera audience represents a cross section of people who have actively supported community and cultural organizations with their time and money, including the Traverse City Film Festival. I believe it’s an audience that merited a voice that should have been acknowledged and not met with indifference.
Dave Pohlod
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.