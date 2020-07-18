Bergman wont question Trump
Congressman Jack Bergman will never criticize President Donald Trump, no matter how many innocent Americans get sick or die because of the president's self-serving incompetence.
The most criminal thing Trump and his shills have done was early on to portray the pandemic as a Democratic hoax intended to make him look bad. By refusing to wear a mask, by pushing states to open too wide too early, by downplaying the risks, Trump encouraged millions to go out too boldly and inadequately protected. We see the skyrocketing hospitalizations and deaths in so many states, tens of thousands of lives needlessly lost. About this Jack Bergman is silent.
When he did speak up, it was to criticize Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for executive orders that have taken Michigan from the early disastrous days of the pandemic to now when we have — a minimal death toll. Like Trump he wanted to insist on opening and ignore inconvenient truths like safety.
If we listened to Jack Bergman, we would be in the midst of an uncontrolled outbreak like California, Florida, Texas or Arizona, and maybe he would finally be talking about prevention. We cannot afford that kind of careless representation in Washington any longer.
John Podulka
Wolverine
