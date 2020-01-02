Talking points
A couple of impeachment talking points demand response.
"Impeachment is partisan." Darn right! Republicans have circled the wagons pretending they can't see the obvious — Donald Trump, knowing how big a political boost unsupported rumors of scandal have given him (Barack Obama's birth certificate, Hillary Clinton's emails), was going to the well again in Ukraine to try to tarnish Joe Biden's reputation. They say "second-hand information" without admitting Trump's stonewalling refusal to allow direct witnesses to testify. Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and their colleagues appear to be auditioning for future positions with Fox News rather than taking care of America's business.
"Let the voters decide Trump's fate." Democrats are afraid, as all honorable citizens should be afraid, that a guy like Trump — who has shown throughout his life that he is willing to sneak, cheat and lie to get ahead — has 11 more months to try stealing the 2020 election with dirty tricks. The Biden thing has been repeated in the press (and congressional hearings!) so many times that despite "no evidence" it has taken on a life of its own in many minds. Where there's smoke there's fire, right? And Trump is the master of blowing smoke.
John Podulka
Wolverine
