Bleach fiasco
People have been saying lately that Donald Trump is a lousy leader, and not to pile on, but I've got to say I agree. He's been tearing the country apart (when he should be bringing us together) by using his daily coronavirus briefings to gripe about Democrats and the media and ungrateful governors who won't stroke his ego for kind of doing his job.
This injecting bleach business is the latest fiasco. Trump thinks he's a genius but he's really got to be among the dumbest Americans. You supporters might want to cut him a break, but you know it's true. He suggested something really stupid because he knows nothing and never does his homework.
Trump pretends to be a deal maker, but since he's been president he has never shown any ability to build consensus in Congress. He's only got one move, to be nasty and play to those of you who love him. He doesn't know how to compromise and has been unable to bring the country together in any direction at all.
That is the definition of failure. We need to dump him.
John Podulka
Wolverine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.