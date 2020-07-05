Prioritize treatment services
As a psychiatrist on staff at Munson, and medical director of Addiction Treatment Services (ATS), I was saddened to read the Record-Eagle’s piece regarding potential closure of Munson’s residential alcohol and drug treatment center (ADTC).
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders is rising. Our region needs availability of robust treatment for addictions, and the presence of both ADTC and ATS in the community is of benefit to the population we serve.
Because ADTC has served the Medicare and Priority Health population, we have not served that population at ATS. Thus, there is currently no local treatment for those individuals, including Munson’s own employees.
I understand that some hospital service lines are more profitable than others and that without a margin there is no mission. However, the stated mission of Munson Healthcare is to promote community health. Treatment of addictive disorders needs to be part of that.
Sincerely,
Rachel H. Plum, M.D.
Medical director at Addiction Treatment Services
Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association
Diplomate; American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
