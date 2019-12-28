Grateful for friends
I was lucky enough to be involved with the latest holiday production at the Old Town Playhouse. If community theater isn’t your thing, let me quickly tell you why I think it’s great:
1. I have dozens of new friends that I didn’t have this time last year.
2. Community theater is truly inclusive. My new friends are young and old. They come from households with various political points of view. Some of them like dogs and some of them really like dogs. One of them is even left-handed.
3. Art is important. We can argue about that after the holiday season is over.
4. Community theater works because people volunteer their time. Some design lights. Some build sets. Some make beautiful costumes. But it only works because of the volunteers.
I’m so grateful to live in northern Michigan with my new friends, with inclusive spaces for artists, a populace that supports the arts and with a community that shares its time and treasures generously for everyone’s benefit. It was pretty special to spend the last five weekends celebrating those things at the Old Town Playhouse. Very cool, Traverse City. Nice work.
Happy holidays,
John Plough
Traverse City
