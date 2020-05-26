Testing information
This letter is in regards to the May 13 "Our View" article that is titled "State needs to talk straight on testing." The difficulty to communicate correct COVID-19 testing information seems to be difficult even for the the writer of this article. The article mentions that a Long Lake Township resident called the local health dept about testing and was told that she needed to consult with her doctor's office first. This is correct. Then the writer goes on to say that "testing wasn't for anyone, it was for anyone without symptoms." This is incorrect, as testing is for anyone with symptoms.
Secondly, the writer mentions that people without symptoms might be happy to swab their own nostrils to help the testing process along. The Record-Eagle writer does not realize that the testing swab is not your drug store Q-Tip, but is 6 inches long and delicately pushed deeply into the nasalpharyngeal cavity to obtain the sample for the lab. This is not something that you should do at home.
I applaud the writer's call for clarity from the state as their directions have been confusing, but I also expect accuracy from the Record-Eagle.
Ruth Pilon
Grayling
