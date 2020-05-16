Not the first time
The letter Gary C. Petty wrote said everything Trump did during the pandemic might be close to treason. It isn't the first time Trump committed treason. The first time was when he was friendly with the Taliban. The only reason Trump is still in office is the Political Action Committee prevented the calling of witnesses during Trump's impeachment.
Trump will have a harder time winning this year because the PAC can't get together to help him like they did in 2016. The private high school Trump went to didn't teach him how to blame self, be polite to others and think things over before he acts. He also never read the story "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" because he is "The Man Who Cried Hoax."
Jeffery A. Pilon
Cadillac
